Reviewing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s results

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 36 2.62 N/A 2.47 15.66 American International Group Inc. 50 1.01 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arch Capital Group Ltd. and American International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arch Capital Group Ltd. and American International Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arch Capital Group Ltd. and American International Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 American International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 5.09% at a $42.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, American International Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential upside is 0.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Arch Capital Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than American International Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 92.6% respectively. 1.1% are Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.14% are American International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has stronger performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors American International Group Inc.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.