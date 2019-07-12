Reviewing ArcelorMittal (MT)’s and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)’s results

This is a contrast between ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 20 0.21 N/A 5.05 3.40 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.52 N/A 1.14 12.16

In table 1 we can see ArcelorMittal and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ArcelorMittal. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ArcelorMittal is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ArcelorMittal and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.48 shows that ArcelorMittal is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArcelorMittal’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. are 3.7 and 0.8 respectively. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArcelorMittal.

Analyst Ratings

ArcelorMittal and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 66.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.2% of ArcelorMittal shares and 87.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 44.8% of ArcelorMittal’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -12.32% -24.15% -23.85% -32.37% -52.75% -17.03% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -2.05% -18.46% -17.59% -36.02% -51.09% -14.44%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has weaker performance than ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.