Reviewing ArcelorMittal (MT)’s and Its Competitors results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArcelorMittal has 3.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ArcelorMittal has 44.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.60% 4.90% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal N/A 20 3.66 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

ArcelorMittal has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ArcelorMittal and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 54.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ArcelorMittal and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year ArcelorMittal had bearish trend while ArcelorMittal’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

ArcelorMittal has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. ArcelorMittal’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Volatility and Risk

ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.68 and its 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ArcelorMittal does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ArcelorMittal’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.