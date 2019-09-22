Reviewing Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)’s and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s results

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 5 32.92 N/A -3.86 0.00 Corteva Inc. 28 4.27 N/A -6.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and Corteva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -179.4% -59.3% Corteva Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corteva Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corteva Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and Corteva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 23%. Insiders held 33.31% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Corteva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91% Corteva Inc. 4.17% -0.61% 0% 0% 0% 1.72%

For the past year Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has -30.91% weaker performance while Corteva Inc. has 1.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corteva Inc. beats Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.