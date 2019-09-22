Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.33 average price target and a 25.52% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.