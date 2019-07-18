Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.