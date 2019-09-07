Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ARCA biopharma Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 16.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.