Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 35.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 99.4%. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.