Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Since ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.72 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARCA biopharma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.