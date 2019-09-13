Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 11.34 N/A 35.15 2.60

Demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ARCA biopharma Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average target price of $182, with potential upside of 78.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.