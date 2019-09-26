Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. has 9.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.10% -80.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ARCA biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARCA biopharma Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Risk & Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ARCA biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals beat ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.