Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ARCA biopharma Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARCA biopharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ARCA biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.