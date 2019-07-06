Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.85 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk & Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 19.1% respectively. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 69.58% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.