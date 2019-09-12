Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.75 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 8.1% respectively. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats iBio Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.