Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.