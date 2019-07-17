Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARCA biopharma Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. In other hand, ContraFect Corporation has beta of -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 55.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.