Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

Since ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.69 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARCA biopharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.2, while its potential upside is 37.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.