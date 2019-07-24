Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.77 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential 8.50% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.83%. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.