Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARCA biopharma Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,247,787.61% -92.1% -80.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.