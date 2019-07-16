Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.83 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 406.02% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 66%. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.