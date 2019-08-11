Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Both ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.49 N/A 0.10 39.39

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.