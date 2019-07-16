Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

ARCA biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.47 beta is the reason why it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 227.87% and its consensus target price is $10.

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.