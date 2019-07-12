Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

This is a contrast between ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.