Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 4.02% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.