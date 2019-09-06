Reviewing ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s results

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64 HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.21 N/A 0.78 45.03

Table 1 highlights ARC Document Solutions Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than HMS Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HMS Holdings Corp. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of HMS Holdings Corp. is $48, which is potential 30.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARC Document Solutions Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.