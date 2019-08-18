Reviewing ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

Both ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.20 9.64 Collectors Universe Inc. 19 3.03 N/A 0.93 25.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Collectors Universe Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.87 beta means ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 46.8%. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Collectors Universe Inc. has 108.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.