Reviewing ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s results

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.23 N/A 0.20 10.91 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.23 N/A 1.13 17.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and CBIZ Inc. CBIZ Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ARC Document Solutions Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CBIZ Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CBIZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARC Document Solutions Inc. and CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 89.3% respectively. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.88% stronger performance while CBIZ Inc. has -0.15% weaker performance.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.