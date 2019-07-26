Reviewing ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)’s and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s results

We are contrasting ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91 ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.42 N/A 1.17 32.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated. ABM Industries Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ABM Industries Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, which is potential -1.04% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. was less bullish than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats on 12 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.