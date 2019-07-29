Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

This is a contrast between Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 20.30 N/A -1.32 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 116.87 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

12.7 and 12.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 72.7%. 3% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.