Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.06 N/A -1.32 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 40.87%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.