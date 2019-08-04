Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.38 N/A -1.32 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 34.17 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 123.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 60.9%. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.