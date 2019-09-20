Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 20.37 N/A -1.32 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.02 beta which makes it 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.