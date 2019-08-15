Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 18.71 N/A -1.32 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.20 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 average target price and a 31.96% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%. Competitively, 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.