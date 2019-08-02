Reviewing Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.06 N/A 1.33 9.19 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.63 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is presently more affordable than Starwood Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 1.72%. Competitively Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.5, with potential upside of 5.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Starwood Property Trust Inc. looks more robust than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.