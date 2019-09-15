Reviewing Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Diversified company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 55.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.90% 2.30% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. N/A 13 9.19 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

$14.5 is the consensus price target of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., with a potential upside of 12.93%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.34%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.