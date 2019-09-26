Reviewing Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)’s and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s results

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 3.00 N/A 1.33 9.19 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 8.24 N/A 0.68 59.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. Douglas Emmett Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Douglas Emmett Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.52% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. with average target price of $14.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Douglas Emmett Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.