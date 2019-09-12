Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Since Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2943.80 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aravive Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aravive Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 47.30% and its consensus price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 24.8%. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.