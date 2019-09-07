Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.50 N/A -7.90 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.