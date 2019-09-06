Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.32 N/A -7.90 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aravive Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aravive Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 727.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.