Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.76 N/A -7.90 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.