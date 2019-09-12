Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.70 N/A -7.90 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 24.3% respectively. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.