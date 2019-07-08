Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.45 N/A -8.98 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.05 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aravive Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aravive Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.44. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 168.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.