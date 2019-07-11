Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 45.6%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.