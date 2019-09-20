Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 14.89 N/A -7.90 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 13.1%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.