Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.44 N/A -7.90 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.35 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Aravive Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -8.31% and its average price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 46.5% respectively. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.