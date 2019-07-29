Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.05 N/A -8.98 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.80 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.44 beta indicates that Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.72 beta which makes it 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of Aravive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Aravive Inc. had bullish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.