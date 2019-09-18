Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 12.79 N/A -7.90 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 298.77% and its average target price is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30% of Aravive Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.