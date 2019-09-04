Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.20 N/A -7.90 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aravive Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aravive Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 72.41% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Aravive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.