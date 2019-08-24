Reviewing Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aravive Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aravive Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 29.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.