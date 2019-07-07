Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

We are contrasting Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.53 N/A -0.32 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta which is 146.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 29.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.67. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 437.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 89.4% respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.